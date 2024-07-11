Dirk Hämke, Breun Seed, being interviewed by Siobhán Walsh, Irish Farmers Journal, for the Tillage Podcast during the Irish Seed Trade Association's open day on the Department of Agriculture's farm at Ballyderown, Fermoy, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

On this week’s Tillage Podcast, we’re focusing on varieties.

We chatted to the Department of Agriculture’s Séamus Kearney at the Irish Seed Trade Association open day held at the Department’s farm in Ballyderowan, Co Cork. Séamus talks all things winter and spring barley.

We also caught up with Dirk Hamke of Breun Seed.

Breun is responsible for varieties such as the famous JB Diego winter wheat and Gretchen spring barley. They had some good spring barley varieties in the trials at the open day to watch out for as well.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

You can listen to the podcast here: