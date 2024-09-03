The closed period for chemical fertiliser comes into effect on 15 September.

Farmers looking to get a final round of nitrogen applied to grazing, or silage aftermath, need to do so before the closed period on using chemical fertiliser comes into effect on 15 September.

That means the last day for applying chemical nitrogen this year will be Friday 14 September. Closed period for slurry come into effect in October.

Early September has seen a welcome improvement in weather and an increase in daytime temperatures.

As such, there is merit in getting a final dressing of 15 to 20 units/are of nitrogen on productive swards, thereby building grass covers for extending grazing into late autumn.

With heavy dew accumulating overnight, there will be moisture on swards and ground to dissolve fertiliser granules, getting nitrogen into the soil for plant uptake.

Opt for a straight nitrogen product at this stage of the year, such as CAN, rather than a compound product containing potash (K).

Potash will inhibit magnesium uptake in the plant, increasing the risk of grass tetany in lactating cows.

