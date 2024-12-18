Beef and lamb prices continue to rise in Northern Ireland. \ Philip Doyle

Finished cattle are ending the year on a positive note, with prices paid on prime steers and heifers up 2p/kg on last week.

Demand for slaughter-fit cattle is also reflected in base prices jumping 6p to 8p/kg, with official quotes now on 508p/kg for U-3 grading animals.

Most reports indicate 518p/kg is a realistic starting price for cattle this week, although regular finishers indicate deals of 520p and 524p/kg are widely available for in-spec animals.

Prices at this level are easier to secure when prime heifers are available for slaughter.

Higher prices are also being reported, but are dependent on the ability to supply bigger numbers on a weekly arrangement.

Young bulls meeting age and carcase weight specifications are moving in line with steer prices of 518p/kg.

Bulls falling outside of market specifications are moving much closer to prices in line with official quotes.

Where farmers are struggling to secure higher returns on finished cattle and not under movement restrictions, the live ring is returning prices well over 300p/kg for good-quality cattle, which equates to deadweight prices of over 520p/kg.

Prices at local plants continue to lag well behind those in Britain, where 560p/kg is common place for prime cattle and highlights the strength of the current trade.

Christmas holidays

Looking to next week, prices look set to hold firm as plants will operate on a shorter kill week due to Christmas.

Farmers should note all plants will operate as normal on Monday 23, Tuesday 24 and Friday 27 December.

All plants will close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Marts will also close next week for Christmas holidays.

Cows

As with prime cattle, there is plenty of demand for good-quality cull cows, especially younger animals.

Base quotes have moved up 4p/kg to 400p/kg for O+3 grading animals, with deals of 410p to 430p/kg on offer for good-quality suckler types.

NI sheep: deals at 700p/kg for lambs

The live trade for fat lamb remains strong, with exporters and agents for Irish factories very active for heavy lots, pushing prices well above £160 and topping £171.

At the plants, the best quote is 680p/kg, but deals are being reported at 700p/kg to match the live ring.

In Gortin, heavy lambs were a strong trade, with 25kg to 27kg making £163 to £170, 24kg to £155.50 and 23kg to £143.

Kilrea sold a big show of 1,850 lambs from 630p to 684p/kg, no change on last week. Light lambs at 19kg made £130, 18.5kg at £126.50, 24kg sold to £161.50 and 23kg to £154.50.

In Markethill, 1,160 lambs sold from 630p to 687p/kg, little change on last week. Saintfield sold 600 lambs from 620p to 700p/kg in a steady trade. Texels at 32kg made £171, with 25.5kg Charolais at £160. There was a big run from £147 to £160. Lighter sorts at 20kg made £124.

In Ballymena, store lambs were a strong trade. Mules hit £162 and £140, with a run of Texels from £125 to £137.

A big sale of 1,800 fat lambs were also a steady trade. Lambs at 24.5kg made £162.50, 24kg at £159.50, 22kg made £148 and 21kg at £147.

Fat ewes

The trade for fat ewes is strong this week. In Gortin, ewes topped £248, with a run from £134 to £22. In Kilrea, top was £250. In Saintfield, the best Texels made £270 and £260, with a big run from £168 to £238.

