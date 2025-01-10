There have been no movements of susceptible livestock from Germany to Ireland from before November. \ Philip Doyle

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has warned farmers to stay vigilant for the signs of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) to help protect Ireland’s livestock population from the virus.

The warning comes after an outbreak of FMD was confirmed by authorities in a herd of water buffalo in the German state of Brandenburg on Friday.

Strict controls have been put in place to prevent the disease spreading and circumstances around the outbreak are under investigation by authorities in Germany.

The disease affects cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals, including those that are wild.

It does not affect humans and animal products from FMD livestock are safe to consume, but cases do severely affect market access, as the disease can spread through animal products.

FMD-free

Germany has been free of FMD since 1988, with the EU’s last outbreak in Bulgaria in 2011.

Ireland’s last outbreak of the contagious disease was in 2001.

“I am dismayed to hear of the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Germany today,” Minister McConalogue said.

“I know this is a terrible blow to German farmers, particularly the affected herdowner and their neighbours.

“I know the German authorities are working hard to resolve this. I want to urge everyone in Ireland, particularly farmers, to stay vigilant and to protect our Irish livestock.”

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that no susceptible livestock have been imported from Germany since 1 November last year, which it said is “long before the case in Germany would have been first infected”.

Controls in place

Ireland has controls in place to prevent the introduction of FMD, including strict prohibitions on the import of animals and animal products from countries in which the virus is present, the Department has said.

A system of veterinary surveillance is in place to detect unusual disease outbreaks and this involves active follow-up veterinary investigations of any suspects reports.

Should a case of FMD be identified in Ireland, the infected herd would be culled and the farm disinfected.

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone would be set up with “very strict movement controls and testing”.

A nationwide ban on animal movements would be very likely in the first few days if a case was discovered, while market access for Irish livestock and animal products would collapse immediately.