This brings the total number of bluetongue cases in England to 47.

Two more cases of bluetongue virus have been confirmed in England.

This brings the total number of bluetongue cases in England to 47 infected animals on 27 premises.

These two cases of bluetongue were identified at two new locations in the existing control zone, in the Sandwich area.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) confirmed, however, that both locations are linked to holdings where cases have recently been found.

Bluetongue is a virus that affects cattle, sheep and other ruminants, primarily spread by the bite of the midge.

The first case of bluetongue in the UK since 2007 was detected in Kent, England on 11 November.

Outbreaks were reported in the Netherlands and France from September, while Belgium and Germany saw their first cases in years in October.