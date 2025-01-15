William Irvine, UFU president, said there are enough controls in place on farms already. \ Houston Green

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has requested more information from DAERA before committing to participate in a new bovine TB partnership group tasked with charting a way forward for management of the disease in NI.

The proposal to set up a new TB group was originally made in the review of TB in NI undertaken by DAERA chief vet, Brian Dooher, which was published in November 2024. In that review, Dooher set out how farmers, processors, vets, wildlife groups, auctioneers, retailers and those involved in farm assurance schemes, should all come together to set goals, help design new policies and identify priorities for TB in NI.

However, in a statement coinciding with the release of that report, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir said the new group will comprise “representatives from the farming, wildlife and veterinary communities”.

He added that the group will be set up in January 2025, with its first task to identify immediate priorities for action within a delivery plan brought forward by the end of March 2025.

One seat

Speaking to agricultural journalists on Monday, UFU president William Irvine confirmed his organisation has been offered one seat on the new group. He said the union did not want to be in a situation where it is significantly out-numbered by competing interests given so much of the burden of disease control falls onto farmers.

“We would like to be inside the room, but it has to be commensurate,” said Irvine. He also confirmed that the UFU position remains unchanged that it won’t accept any new controls on farmers until a meaningful strategy is put in place that addresses all sources of infection, including from wildlife.

“There are enough controls in place on farmers already,” said Irvine.