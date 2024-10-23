The base prices are including the trading bonus but excluding VAT and transport costs, where applicable. \ Philip Doyle

Centenary Thurles Co-operative has announced the company's harvest grain prices for 2024.

The co-operative has joined the likes of Quinn’s of Baltinglass in releasing its prices for grain supplied this year.

There will also be a bonus paid on high bushel barley and oats.

The prices are listed below. The base prices are including the trading bonus, but excluding VAT and transport costs, where applicable.

Thurles Centenary co-operative base prices 2024:

Feed barley - €205/t.

Feed wheat - €217/t.

Feed oats - €200/t.

Beans - €255/t.

Rye - €205/t.

Other companies

Quinn’s of Baltinglass announced its 2024 harvest grain prices at the end of September.

The feed grain buyers’ base prices are listed below, excluding VAT.

Barley and wheat are paid on a moisture content of 20%, while oats are paid at a moisture content of 18% and oilseed rape at 9%.

Quinns of Baltinglass harvest prices 2024:

Feed barley - €190/t.

Feed wheat - €200/t.

Amity barley assembled for malting - €210/t.

Feed oats - €195/t.

Oilseed rape - €442/t.

Read more

Quinns announces harvest grain prices for 2024