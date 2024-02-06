“The sector is on its knees following a very difficult year in 2023."

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has been called on to introduce funding for a new tillage incentive and sustainability scheme for 2024 to support new and existing farmers in the sector.

The IFA has said that Department of Agriculture officials maintain there are no plans to accept new applications for the Tillage Incentive Scheme in 2024.

Instead, a maintenance payment for 2023 applicants will feature in 2024.

“The sector is on its knees following a very difficult year in 2023; more support is needed from the Government to secure its long-term viability,” Kieran McEvoy, IFA grain committee chair said.

Unharvested crop scheme

The IFA acknowledged the unharvested crop support scheme would go some way to addressing the plight of growers most impacted by last year’s weather.

However, the delegation which met with Department officials said there are a number of growers who have uncut crop areas above the 20ha maximum limit and are very badly impacted as a result.

The IFA also expressed disappointment that no compensation was provided for growers who salvaged crops in very difficult conditions last October.

“We also raised concerns on crop diversification requirements under GAEC 7, following on from the very difficult autumn planting conditions.

“We emphasised the need for flexibility to be shown for farmers who have difficulties complying with these regulations,” McEvoy said.