The spring beans recommended list has been published by the Department of Agriculture. There are four varieties on the list and all are now fully recommended.

The variety with the highest relative yield is Protina with a score of 102 (see table 1). This variety also has a high protein percentage and is on a par with Caprice on a relative protein content score of 102. Protina looks to be an up-and-coming variety.

Victus is the shortest variety on the list, but has the lowest resistance to brackling and lodging on the list.

An important thing to consider when it comes to spring beans is earliness of maturity. Caprice and Victus score a seven on this, while Lynx and Protina are later maturing on a score of six.

Caprice spring beans.

Victus has the best resistance to chocolate spot. Protina leads the way on downy mildew resistance and there is little between varieties on rust.

Lynx took up the majority of the seed area in 2024, followed by Caprice and there were only small areas of Victus and Protina. Despite the bad weather of 2024 there looks to be adequate seed supplies for beans at present, but if good weather comes and there is a move to beans seed might be tight so get your seed orders in as soon as possible.