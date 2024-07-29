This season has been extremely tough for tillage farmers. Many will be glad to see the winter barley harvest in particular moving on as they will see poor crops removed and can start afresh for the season ahead.

Some farmers managed to get crops in in good conditions and on drier land, but there are an awful lot of farmers who are looking at crops with large patches missing, weeds growing in those patches, birds attacking crops and in general crops that established poorly in the wet autumn of 2023.

Poor crops this year are generally down to weather and are no fault of the farmer.

Huge amounts of money have gone into those crops and in many cases the return will be poor.

Many people are in poor form and are looking at current grain prices in despair. It is important then that we talk about yields and finances carefully. If you are lucky enough to have good crops, that is great. Appreciate those crops and be glad that you have them.

Report yields accurately

Report your yields accurately. If you have not weighed your grain then don’t talk about yields at all, because the reality is you don’t know them.

Even the yield monitor on the combine will not be fully accurate, unless you have calibrated it carefully. This year 4t/ac crops of winter barley will be the exception rather than the rule, so keep this in mind when talking to others.

If you’re disappointed with a yield near 4t/ac then remember there are people who could have crops well under of 2t/ac and under. Many will be over or under the 3t/ac mark.

Grain prices are not good. If you have good or bad crops you must try and get the best price you can. Make sure you get a good price for your straw, do not give it away for less than the market value. Straw this season is worth well over €30/bale.

Start fresh

If your crops are not in good order then harvest presents an opportunity to start afresh. Get crops cut, baled and moved and then plan for the next season. Maybe the soil will benefit from a cover crop. This will add costs, but maybe it could be grazed, which would pay for the costs.

Oilseed rape could be planted in August to get a deep root into the ground and a break crop. Maybe you could plant more of the area in beans next season to avail of the protein payment.

It’s been a tough season, but remember there are plenty of people in the same boat as you - or possibly worse. Pick up the phone and talk to other farmers. Spring crops look relatively good and will help with some of the deficit. Look ahead and see what you can do to improve things for next year inside the farm gate.

Whatever you do this harvest mind yourself and be safe.