The success of Irish agriculture is something we as a nation can be justifiably proud of. Take last week’s record-breaking agri-food export figures as a prime example – this success is in no small part a credit to the dedication and commitment of farming families.

Unfortunately, TB eradication is one area where trends are going in the wrong direction. Disease levels are the highest in nearly 20 years. Overall exchequer expenditure on the TB programme in 2024 amounted to over €100m. This is in addition to farmers’ own expenditure on TB testing.

We are at a point where we have to ask ourselves whether the investment that both taxpayers and farmers are putting into the programme are as effective as they can be, or whether we need to do something differently.

I know the hardship and stress that a TB breakdown puts on farm families. As chief veterinary officer I am keen to work with farmers, vets and all stakeholders to turn the tide and drive eradication forward.

So what steps can farmers take to protect their herds? Thankfully there are relatively straightforward steps farmers can take.

Buying in

Movement of livestock is a significant risk factor for spreading TB. To reduce this risk:

Source cattle only from herds with clear TB test histories, preferably at least seven years.

Avoid unnecessary movement of cattle between holdings.

Unfortunately, not all ‘clear’ animals carry the same risk level. We know that animals present at a previous breakdown are more likely to have been exposed to TB. This puts them at a higher risk of failing a future test and spread infection to other animals. Reducing or preventing the onward movement of these animals is important.

Thanks to work carried out by the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF), we now know that genetic resistance can play an important role in reducing the impact of a TB outbreak.

A bull with good genetic resistance to TB will have 25% fewer reactors in a herd with a TB outbreak than a bull with poor genetic resistance to TB in the same herd.

Farmers should talk to their AI companies about using bulls with better genetic resistance to TB.

Badgers

Farmers should fence off areas around badger setts on their farms. This only involves a strand of electric wire and a few stakes.

Measures to prevent cattle from nosing around the areas near a badger sett can make a big difference. Similarly raising water troughs and not feeding meal on the ground outside, will help reduce the risk of infection travelling from an infected badger to cattle.

Trends

No single measure can eliminate TB overnight, but incremental changes add up. Every farm that strengthens its defences protects itself, and contributes to the broader fight against TB.

We cannot expect that figures of a national herd incidence of 6% or annual reactor numbers of 41,500 in the last 12 months are going to improve by doing the same things as we have been doing for the last number of years.

Given the trend in the levels of disease in recent years some of the measures we will have to consider will be difficult.

We must remember though as well as working with herds who have TB we must also ensure the 94% of herds which do not have TB today are protected from the disease equally.

We know that no farmer wants to be put in the position of inadvertently introducing TB into their herd. Additional measures to prevent this are needed.

By working together, I believe we can turn the tide against bovine TB. For more detailed information, please visit the Department’s website www.bovinetb.ie