Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue in Co Donegal.

On this week’s show, we talk to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue about the newly announced €100/ha payment for tillage.

We have details of tillage supports from Tirlán, talk fieldwork, fungicides, seed rates, preview the tillage pages and From the Tramlines.

As always, we have the grain market and weather reports.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

