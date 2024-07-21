Farmers were already chopping straw when the Minister announced he would seek to suspend the Straw Incorporation Measure. \ Patrick Browne

Last Wednesday 17 July, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced that he was seeking to suspend the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) for 2024.

Tillage farmers were in fields chopping their straw as part of the scheme when he decided to make the announcement - and farmers continued to cut in dry weather with no confirmation that the scheme has been suspended.

The Irish Farmers Journal broke the story on Wednesday and has covered it every step of the way. Since then, the Minister has said he is considering paying farmers under the scheme, but they would bale their straw.

In this article, we are compiling all relevant articles to do with the measure so readers can keep track of the story as it continues to develop.

Wednesday 17 July - afternoon

On Wednesday afternoon, rumours spread that the measure would be scrapped. Read the full story here.

A short time later, the Minister announced that he was seeking a suspension of the SIM from the European Commission.

Wednesday 17 July - evening

Farm organisations came out against the decision. The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) asked for the proposal to be halted.

Read more of the reaction here.

Farmers announced that they had already chopped fields as part of the SIM. Pádraig Connery, who appeared on the front of Thursday's paper, had chopped straw hours before the announcement. Read what he had to say at this link.

Thursday 18 July - morning

On Thursday morning 18 July, the scheme covered the front page of the paper.

The success of the scheme in previous years was highlighted, along with how tillage farmers may have a lower margin from selling straw than from the scheme.

Some farmers described the announcement like 'a kick when you're down'.

On Thursday morning, the IFA and the Irish Grain Growers' Group (IGGG) met with Minister McConalogue at 8am in Gurteen College at the Energy and Farm Diversification Show. The meeting was described as heated. Here's the report.

The IFA and IGGG then issued a joint statement. Read it here.

The Minister addressed the crowd in Gurteen later that morning and said he wanted straw stocks to be replenished.

Thursday 18 July - afternoon

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon hit out at Minister McConalogue's decision, while Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett described the announcement as a "big surprise".

IFA president Francie Gorman said that the decision to seek a suspension to the SIM contravenes the Farmers' Charter.

On Thursday afternoon, the Irish Farmers Journal called for farmers to share their views on the Tillage Podcast and by emailing tillagenews@farmersjournal.ie.

Friday 19 July - morning

On Friday morning, the Irish Farmers Journal released the crop areas entered into the scheme. You can view them here.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) said that payments must still be made to farmers who bale straw.

Tillage Industry Ireland made a statement and said that the Minister's decision had destroyed confidence in the tillage sector and ignored the Food Vision tillage group's work.

Friday 19 July - evening

On Friday evening, the Irish Farmers Journal released a special podcast with farmers who had chopped under the scheme this season and the farm organisations.

You can listen to that podcast at this link.

On Friday, there were calls for the Taoiseach to intervene and further statements from the IFA, the IGGG and Macra.

Saturday 20 July

Responding to questions on Countrywide, Minister McConalogue made no move to reverse his decision to drop the straw chopping scheme.

The minister said he was committed to supporting the tillage sector, but added that he felt this was a “prudent approach” given “fodder stores and in relation to poor growth rates so far this year”. He said the €10m would stay in the tillage sector. Read it here.

Minister McConalogue reiterated this stance when contacted by the Irish Farmers Journal.

We shared farmers stories from the podcast. Pádraig Connery said 20% of his farm's profits would be wiped out if the scheme is suspended.

Saturday night

The Minister announced that he intends to discuss a new option with farm organisations when he meets them on Tuesday about the Straw Incorporation Measure. This may involve paying farmers who applied for the SIM, but those farmers would bale the straw. Read that article here.

Sunday

It was reported that the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) doubled down on its support for the suspension of the SIM.

INHFA president Vincent Roddy said the decision to suspend the scheme had to be viewed in light of the need to ensure adequate

bedding and feed supplies next spring and avoid the potential for any animal welfare issues. Read the full story here.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on the Straw Incorporation Measure with the Irish Farmers Journal.