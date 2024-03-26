Martin Shortt Auctioneers sold this traditional farkmhouse on 47.5ac at Tullyagan, Mountnugent at auction.

Land prices in Cavan recovered last year after a dip in 2022. The average price for the mix of farms that sold by year end was €9,948/ac.

That was up by 22% on the €8,128/ac average in 2022.

Our survey looked at 66 farms and land parcels that were offered for sale, and this figure was well up on 2022.

The total area offered was 1,813ac, up from 1,163ac. By year end, 23 farms meeting our criteria had sold with prices varying from a minimum of €4,859/ac to a top of €23,076/ac.

In line with the usual pattern in Cavan, the farms for sale were relatively small with just 11 over 40ac.

Smaller holdings

Nationally, smaller holdings tend to make higher prices per acre. The opposite was the case in Cavan last year where farms under 40ac averaged €9,845/ac on sale, while those over 40ac made a little more, averaging €10,184/ac.

Location makes a difference to land prices in the county. The going rate for land varies from €6,000/ac to €8,000/ac in the west to €9,000/ac to €12,000/ac for the better land in the south and east.

The dominant buyers last year were in the Business category – generally individuals with full-time jobs, or those with businesses who farm part-time in dry cattle. The next biggest category is the full-time suckler and beef farmer.

Among the successful transactions, Keenan Auctioneers sold a well located 39ac block of land, on the edge of Kingscourt, by private treaty, for over its €800,000 guide price. Martin Shortt sold a 22ac holding, with a renovated house, at auction for approximately €450,000.